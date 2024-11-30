Three passengers arrested with fake passports in Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Officers arrested three passengers for travelling with fake passports in Tiruchy airport in the early hours of Friday.

According to the airport sources, the immigration officials headed by Pawan Kumar were inspecting the documents of the passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flights on Friday early hours.

During the inspection, the officials found that passenger Balu (58), from Ramanathapuram, was traveling with a fake passport. The officials immediately secured Balu and handed him over to the airport police.

Similarly, the officials found that Kuthubdeen (47), from Paramakudi, had altered the name of his spouse and his date of birth in the passport. The officials detained him immediately and later handed him over to the airport police who arrested him.

In another incident, the officials found that a passenger named Nehru (55), from Devakottai had used fake documents to obtain the passport. Nehru arrived from Muscat by Air India Express, according to the airport sources.

He had also altered the details of the passport and the police arrested him based on the complaint by the immigration officials.