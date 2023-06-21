Three of a family held for abetting suicide of woman in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Three persons including woman of a family were arrested in Sivaganga district after being charged with abetting suicide of a woman. The deceased victim Sandhya (23), wife of Somasundaram (38), resides at Mettupatti village of Singampunari block, sources said on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim Sandhya, who belonged to Pudupatti village near Sivaganga, got married to Somasundaram, the key accused in the case, four and half years ago. Somasundaram, his mother Sundaravalli (65) and brother Nagaraj (42) harassed Sandhya demanding dowry.

Frustrated the victim hanged herself from a tree along the road at Idayamelur village. After investigating, the Sivaganga Taluk police arrested Somasundaram, his mother Sundaravalli and brother Nagaraj and remanded them to judicial custody.