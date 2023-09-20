Three more tiger cubs die in Sigur near Nilgiris; 10 in one month

COIMBATORE: Three more tiger cubs died on Tuesday in Chinna Coonoor forest area in the Nilgiris taking the death toll of tigers to 10 so far in a month.

Of the three female cubs aged around two months, two were found dead a day after a male cub was declared to have starved to death in the same region. Another cub was rescued alive in a weak condition and was treated by veterinarians. Yet, it died later in the evening without responding to treatment.

Based on information on September 14 regarding the movement of tiger cubs in Chinna Coonoor along the boundary of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) buffer and Nilgiris Forest Division, a team of forest staff along with trackers from MTR camped in the region to monitor the animals.

“The presence of four cubs was confirmed during our perambulation. In the same area, farmers claimed to have spotted a female tiger, which is presumed to be the mother of four cubs, last month. Therefore, the team took up continuous monitoring of the cubs and searched for their mother tiger in the locality,” said an official.

It was on Sunday (September 17) that the team found a tiger cub dead, following which four special teams comprising around 40 staff were constituted with members roped in from MTR and Gudalur Forest Division under the supervision of Field Director of MTR and Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D Venkatesh to look out for remaining cubs.

The rescued cub that died without responding to treatment

As their search intensified, the teams on September 18 found the carcass of a fresh sambar deer suspected to be killed by the mother tiger in the perambulation area. Following that, camera traps were installed to see if the adult tiger returns.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday two tiger cubs were found dead, while the rescued cub also died later without responding to treatment. A postmortem examination was done and their carcasses were burnt as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocol. Samples have been sent for a laboratory analysis to ascertain the reason for the death of tiger cubs.

A search is on for the ‘missing’ mother tiger. “Tigers wouldn’t abandon their cubs so young. Hence, the teams have been camping in the area wearing protective gear and armed with guns to find out the adult mother tiger,” said an official.

With this, the death toll of tigers has climbed up to ten, including six cubs and four adults in the Nilgiris in just over the last one month.