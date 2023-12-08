Three more lorries of relief materials roll out from Vellore

VELLORE: For the second day in a row Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian on Thursday flagged off three lorries full of relief materials for the residents of flood-hit Chennai.

It may be recalled that these columns had highlighted Vellore district sending a record six lorry loads of relief goods to Chennai a day earlier.

Ranipet district sent one full lorry of relief materials, which was flagged off by Handlooms Minister R Gandhi on Wednesday. Tirupattur DMK functionaries, including Jolorpet MLA and district secretary K Devaraji and town secretary VS Sarathi Kumar did the same later.

Meanwhile Ranipet district officials stationed in Chennai to oversee flood relief works, asked their colleagues to send the relief materials in mini vans for easier access to flood affected areas.

However, a spectator at Vellore Collectorate who found that a local DMK bigwig had sent large number of bread packets for distribution commented, “When it reached the beneficiary it would be unusable.”

Thursday’s load consisted mostly of drinking water bottles, rice, wheat, rava and maida.