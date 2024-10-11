Three minor girls missing from Coimbatore rescued in Chennai

COIMBATORE: Three minor girls aged 15 and 16 years, who went missing from Coimbatore, were rescued in Chennai.

Police said the girls, all studying Class 10 in a Government-aided Higher Secondary School in Periyanaickenpalayam near Coimbatore, had left for Chennai by bus after school hours on Wednesday.

“As the girls didn’t return home till late evening, the aggrieved parents turned up at the school to check. They were shocked to know that all students had left after school ended around 4.30 pm as special classes were cancelled due to heavy rains,” police said.

Perianaickenpalayam police launched a look out for the missing girls and also passed on the information to other stations.

Meanwhile, one of the girls called up her parents to inform them of their visit to Chennai.

With the help of the police in Chennai, the girls were rescued on Thursday.

Inquiries revealed that they left for Chennai over fears of facing the wrath of their teachers and parents over poor marks as the parent-teacher meeting was scheduled on Thursday.