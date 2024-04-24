Three men held for threatening sexual assault victim’s father in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three persons accused of sexual assault were arrested for threatening the victim’s father in Coimbatore. Seven persons including Karthik (29), Auto Mani (33) and Manikandan (35) were arrested for sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman from Selvapuram in 2019.

The accused persons who were arrested by police were on bail, while the trial was underway in Mahila Court. Meanwhile, on Monday, the trio met the victim’s father and asked him to drop the case in return for Rs 15 lakh.

As he stoutly refused, the accused persons brandished a knife and threatened to kill him. Based on a complaint, the Selvapuram police registered a case and arrested the three persons on Tuesday. Of them, Karthik is facing seven cases in different police stations in Coimbatore.