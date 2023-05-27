Three-member gang kills youth in broad daylight

Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2023 12:53 AM GMT
Representative image

TIRUCHY: A three member gang murdered a youth in broad daylight at Woraiyur on Friday. M Shanmugam (28), a resident from Woraiyur was walking along the road near Woraiyur Panchavarna Swamy temple at around 12 noon when the gang attacked him.

Shanmugam ran shelter-skelter to save himself but the gang cornered him in a tea stall and killed him. The killers escaped from the spot only after ensuring that the victim died.

On being informed, Woraiyur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy Government Hospital. Initial investigation by police confirmed that Shanmugam had an enmity with a few persons over hiring horses for races. Police are on the lookout for the accused.

TamilnaduWoraiyurWoraiyur murder caseTiruchy Government HospitalWoraiyur Panchavarna Swamy temple
