Three-member gang held for robbing elderly couple at knife point in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A three- member gang was arrested by police in Tirupur on Monday for robbing an elderly couple at knife point in their farm house. Police said Soundarajan (74), a farmer from Chinnakumarapalayam and his wife aged 64 were staying in their farm house. “In early morning hours on March 7, the couple was asleep when they heard someone knocking at the door.

On opening a three-member masked gang barged into the house by brandishing a knife,” police said. The culprits then tied the couple and snatched away nine sovereigns of gold jewels, Rs 24,000 cash and drove away their two-wheeler parked in the verandah.

Farm workers who came in the morning were shocked to find the couple tied and helped them to free themselves. The Amaravathi police registered a case and nabbed the culprits identified as Muruganandam (22) from Madathukulam, Sivakumar (28) and Chithiraivel (29) both from Udumalpet. The trio were later produced in court and remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.