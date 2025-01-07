Begin typing your search...

    Three killed in road accidents in Tiruvallur

    His wife, Kodhainayagi (40) and kids – Sudarshan (19) and Deekshana (18) – survived with injuries.

    Three killed in road accidents in Tiruvallur
    CHENNAI: Three persons were killed in separate accidents in Tiruvallur district on Monday. Sudhakar (48) was killed when the car he was driving collided with a tractor along the Chennai-Tirupati highway.

    The tractor was carrying sugarcane, lost control and collided with his car, police said. In another accident near Tiruvalangadu, two persons, including a pedestrian and a motorist, were killed on Monday night.

    Police said that N Shyam Kumar (19) from Tiruvalangadu was riding a bike in a rash manner near Sakkaranallur village and hit a pedestrian, Kumar (47), a sugarcane farmer.

    Both were fatally injured and died at the hospital.

