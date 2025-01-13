Three killed as bike rams into tree in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three persons riding triples on a bike were killed after their vehicle crashed into a roadside tree in Coimbatore on Sunday early morning.

Police identified the deceased as C Prabhu (29), P Karuppasamy (27) and M Veeramani (32), all friends and hailing from Singaiyanpudur village near Kinathukadavu.

Prabhu worked in a tea factory in Othakalmandapam, Karuppusamy in a private bank, and Veeramani as a cashier in a firm.

Police said the trio and six other friends had gone in four two-wheelers to Myleripalayam to have tea in a bakery on Saturday past midnight. While returning, Veermani, who was riding the two-wheeler with two others in a pillion lost control and rammed into a roadside palm tree on Coimbatore-Pollachi road near ‘Katharuthan Medu.’

In the impact of the mishap, all three were thrown off their vehicle and suffered severe head injuries. The public rushed the trio battling for life to Pollachi Government Hospital; however, they died on the way. The Kinathukadavu police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.