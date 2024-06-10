Three Kanniyakumari cops temporarily suspended for taking bribe at check post

MADURAI: Three cops have been temporarily suspended from work in Kanniyakumari district on charges of accepting a bribe from a driver. They were deputed at a check post on a shift basis at Aralvaimozhi on Kanniyakumari-Tirunelveli Road, sources said on Sunday.

A video that went viral on social media showed a cop taking money from a driver and keeping it in a box at the check post.

The social media prompted action against those three cops, who are in the rank of Sub Inspector, Special Sub Inspector, and head constable. They were attached to various stations including Aralvaimozhi and Eraniel. However, a team is inquiring into it, combing the CCTV footage to check its veracity, and further action would be taken against them if required, sources said.