Three injured in cracker unit blast near Sivakasi

CHENNAI: Three persons were injured in an explosion at a non-operational fireworks factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Thursday (June 25).
The blast occurred at the Brilliant Fireworks Factory in Sengamalapatti.
The injured were identified as Hari Bharat, Subhash and Mariselvam.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, some persons had entered the premises of the factory, which had remained closed for several years, when a spark from a cigarette allegedly ignited discarded fireworks waste, triggering the explosion.