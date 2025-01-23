Three including two women injured in separate elephant attacks in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 22-year-old youth was critically injured in an elephant attack near Coimbatore on Tuesday night.

According to the forest department, S Sathish Kumar (22) from Thondai tribal village was returning home through a forest by bike along with two others in pillion after visiting the funeral of a relative in Athikadavu, when a wild elephant came their way.

Shocked on seeing the elephant, the trio attempted to speed away, but lost control and fell off from their two-wheeler. As they then took to their heels, the elephant chased and attacked Sathish Kumar, while two others managed to escape.

On receiving information, the forest department staff rushed the critically injured youth to Mettupalayam Government Hospital and then to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

In another incident in Pandalur in the Nilgiris, two tribal women Maalu (45) from Adivasi Colony and Pappathi (60) from Puthurvayal were plucking tea leaves on Tuesday late evening, when a wild elephant strayed into the estate and attacked them. Both the severely injured women were taken to Pandalur Government Hospital and then to Ooty Government Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a video of a calf elephant grabbing a liquor bottle by its trunk along the roadside in Mudumalai and attempting to swallow it had raised concerns among environmentalists.

The calf, in the company of two adult elephants, makes repeated attempts in vain to swallow the bottle thrown away by some reckless tourist.