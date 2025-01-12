Three including two students held for selling drugs in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Police on Saturday arrested three persons including two students on charges of selling methamphetamine among the college students and seized 25 packets from the gang in Tiruchy.

On a tip-off that the drugs were being circulated among the college students, TIruchy City Commissioner of Police N Kamini ordered the police to be alert and formed special teams to nab the culprits.

Accordingly, the Woraiyur police heard the information about the gang and the police team conducted an elaborate search operation in the Vayalur road, Ramalinga Nagar and the adjacent areas.

Subsequently, the police team secured three persons who were selling methamphetamine to the youngsters. They were later identified as Bhoojit (24), a private firm employee from Canara Bank colony, Alvin (23), a private college student from Teachers Colony in Erode and Nakul Dev (21), a college student from Raja Colony near Tiruchy Collectorate.

The police also seized 20 grams of methamphetamine in 25 packets worth Rs 75,000.

Upon interrogation, the gang confessed to the police that the drug had been smuggled from Bengaluru in huge quantities and was distributed to the persons in their network across the city.

The gang also said that a Singapore national has been operating the chain and the police said that the search would continue and more people would be held in coming days.