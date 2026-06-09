Pregnant woman among 3 dead as car rams stationary lorry in Karur

Sources said Aravind (30), a resident of Paruthiveeranpatti near Usilampatti in Madurai, who has been involved in a small business in Bangalore along with his wife Janani (28) and their daughter Dwaraga (18 months), was proceeding to Paertuthiveeranpatti to drop Janani at her maternal house. Janani’s brother Veera (40) was driving the car.

When they were nearing Esanatham Branch Road near Aravakurichi in Karur at around 6 am on Tuesday, Pandidurai (32) of Kalaivanar Nagar near Aravakurichi on a two-wheeler suddenly crossed the car.