Pregnant woman among 3 dead as car rams stationary lorry in Karur

TIRUCHY: Three persons from a family, including an eight-month pregnant woman, were crushed to death after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary lorry at Aravakurichi in Karur on Tuesday.
Sources said Aravind (30), a resident of Paruthiveeranpatti near Usilampatti in Madurai, who has been involved in a small business in Bangalore along with his wife Janani (28) and their daughter Dwaraga (18 months), was proceeding to Paertuthiveeranpatti to drop Janani at her maternal house. Janani’s brother Veera (40) was driving the car.
When they were nearing Esanatham Branch Road near Aravakurichi in Karur at around 6 am on Tuesday, Pandidurai (32) of Kalaivanar Nagar near Aravakurichi on a two-wheeler suddenly crossed the car.
To avert a collision, Veera attempted to stop the car along the road, but he lost control, and it rammed into a stationary lorry in which Veera, Aravind and Janani were crushed to death, while Pandidurai, the two-wheeler rider and the baby Dwaraka sustained severe injuries.
On information, Aravakurichi police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to Aravakurichi GH, while the injured baby Dwaraga and Pandidurai were rushed to Aravakurichi Gh where they have been undergoing treatment.
A case was filed, and investigations are on.