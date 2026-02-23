Three including DMK functionary’s son, held for murder of govt official

Police identified the deceased as Sivamoorthi (54), a resident of Annai Aravindar Nagar, who was serving as an Assistant Labour Welfare Inspector. His son Kirubakaran, daughter-in-law Amsavalli, and granddaughter Nilani sustained grievous injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at the Hosur Government Hospital.

According to the police, S Adithya (20), son of Srinivasan, a DMK state general council member and former municipal councillor, was driving the car along with his friends, S Rithik Kumar (20) of Amman Nagar and S Harish (19) of Achettipalli near Hosur.