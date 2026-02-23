Three including DMK functionary’s son, held for murder of govt official

COIMBATORE: Three persons, including the son of a DMK functionary, have been arrested for killing an Assistant Labour Welfare Inspector following a quarrel in Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Sunday night.
Police identified the deceased as Sivamoorthi (54), a resident of Annai Aravindar Nagar, who was serving as an Assistant Labour Welfare Inspector. His son Kirubakaran, daughter-in-law Amsavalli, and granddaughter Nilani sustained grievous injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at the Hosur Government Hospital.
According to the police, S Adithya (20), son of Srinivasan, a DMK state general council member and former municipal councillor, was driving the car along with his friends, S Rithik Kumar (20) of Amman Nagar and S Harish (19) of Achettipalli near Hosur.
The car allegedly rammed into Sivamoorthi’s two-wheeler, which was parked near his residence, triggering a heated argument. The verbal altercation reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation between the trio and Sivamoorthi’s family members.
Investigators said that in a sudden and deliberate act, Adithya drove the car into Sivamoorthi and his family members. Shocked neighbours rushed the injured to the hospital. Despite medical intervention, Sivamoorthi succumbed to his injuries, while the three other family members continue to receive treatment.
The Hosur Town Police registered a case of murder and arrested Adithya and his two associates. Preliminary inquiries indicate that Adithya was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Police have intensified security in the area to prevent any untoward incidents, and further interrogation of the accused is under way.