Three including DMK functionary held for selling liquor on Republic Day

Sources said, on a tip off that IMFL bottles have been sold in the black market at Sengipatti in Thanjavur on Friday

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Jan 2024 11:03 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-26 23:03:23.0  )
Representative image (File)

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested three persons including a DMK functionary and seized as many as 1,256 bottles they were attempting to sell on Republic Day, despite prohibition.

Sources said, on a tip off that IMFL bottles have been sold in the black market at Sengipatti in Thanjavur on Friday during the prohibition day, the police conducted a raid across the region and arrested three persons and seized as many as 1,256 bottles.

The arrested persons were identified as A Rajesh Kannan (40), DMK Youth Wing Deputy Organiser, R Sathyamurthy (36) and K Rajesh Kumar (36).

DTNEXT Bureau

