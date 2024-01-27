Three including DMK functionary held for selling liquor on Republic Day

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police arrested three persons including a DMK functionary and seized as many as 1,256 bottles they were attempting to sell on Republic Day, despite prohibition.

Sources said, on a tip off that IMFL bottles have been sold in the black market at Sengipatti in Thanjavur on Friday during the prohibition day, the police conducted a raid across the region and arrested three persons and seized as many as 1,256 bottles.

The arrested persons were identified as A Rajesh Kannan (40), DMK Youth Wing Deputy Organiser, R Sathyamurthy (36) and K Rajesh Kumar (36).

