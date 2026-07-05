Three held in Tirunelveli double murder case; hunt on for 8 others

Kaalimuthu (40), a farmer from Moolachi village near Kallidaikurichi, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his two sons when an unidentified gang allegedly rammed their car into the vehicle, knocked them down and attacked them with deadly weapons on Thursday. They attacked indiscriminately and decapitated him. The victim’s head was found abandoned in a bag on the road, a police official said.

Kaalimuthu and his son Jayaraj (5) were killed in the attack, while his other son Chinnadurai (15) sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.