Three held in Erode for dumping medical waste from Kerala

COIMBATORE: Three persons were arrested in Erode for dumping medical waste brought from Kerala on Thursday. The Kavundapadi police arrested R Gobikrishnan (48) from Vellore, S Saravanan (48) from Bhavani and S Sampath Kumar (43) from Kavundapadi for dumping medical waste along the Odanthurai stream.

While Gobikrishnan was the driver of the lorry, two others were employed to unload the waste. Based on a complaint by Mohammed Solaiman, assistant engineer, irrigation section of Water Resources Department (WRD) in Bhavani, the Kavundapadi police nabbed the trio and seized the lorry. During inquiries, they claimed to have brought the medical waste from a booking office in Kozhikode. Further inquiries are on.