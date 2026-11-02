Three held in Delhi for cheating mainly Tamil Nadu residents on pretext of loans

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested three men for allegedly operating an inter-state cyber fraud syndicate that cheated people, particularly residents of Tamil Nadu, on the pretext of providing personal loans, insurance policies and employment opportunities, an official said on Monday.
The accused allegedly lured victims with attractive offers and collected advance processing fees without providing the promised services, the officer said.
The case came to light following a complaint by a resident of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu, alleging that he was cheated of around Rs 40,000 on the pretext of arranging a personal loan.
During the investigation, police traced a suspicious bank account in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, which received suspected proceeds of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 2.60 lakh.
"The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Sharma (42), Sunny Kashyap (40) and Gaurav (33). Sharma operated a fake loan and financial services office in Noida, while Gaurav arranged mule bank accounts by offering commissions. Sunny provided his bank accounts for routing the cheated money," the officer said.