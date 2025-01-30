Three held for pledging fake jewellery in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police, on Wednesday, arrested three persons including two women on charges of pledging gold covering jewellery for Rs 16.31 lakh.

On Tuesday evening, Divya (31), from Gandhipuram in Reddipalayam Road, and Saraswathi (38), from Chekkadi Street in Thanjavur came to a private finance firm at Reddipalayam to pledge bangles and bracelets.

On noticing that the same model bangles and bracelets were already pledged with the finance firm by the duo, the appraiser alerted the staff and the administrative officer Gajendran informed Kallaperambur police.

The staff verified the jewels and found that they were gold-plated silver jewels with a carving of the Hallmark symbol. Police arrested the duo and found that Manivannan (37) from Thanjavur Keezha Vasal was making the fake gold ornaments and sent the women with the help of Kavitha from Srinivasapuram.

On Wednesday, the police secured Manivannan and a search is on for Kavitha.