Three held for murdering lab technician during temple festival

VELLORE: Three persons were arrested for killing a government lab technician following a brawl over a dance at a temple festival near Anaicut in Vellore on Friday night.

The victim, Purushothaman (23), who was working as a lab technician at the government hospital at Hosur, had come to attend the local Mariamman temple festival at Chinna Oonai village near Anaicut. During the celebration, an argument broke out between him and his friend Deepan (28) and Babu (42), Balaganesan (27), Srinath (44), Suman (30) and Munusamy (50), who are neighbours of Purushothaman.

The argument led to fought and Purushothaman was stabbed by the rival gang. He died on the way to hospital in Sripuram. Anaicut police registered a case and arrested Babu, Srinath and Balaganesan and are searching for Suman and Munusamy who are absconding.

The body was sent to the Anaicut government hospital for post mortem where Deepan is presently undergoing treatment. A special team has been formed to nab the escaped culprits.