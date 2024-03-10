Three held for looting liquor bottles from Tasmac outlet near Thirumanur

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Saturday arrested three persons who had stolen liquor bottles worth Rs 1.69 lakh from a Tasmac outlet. On March 4, a gang had damaged the CCTV camera of a Tasmac outlet at Keezha Kavattankurichi near Thirumanur and entered into the shop and stole liquor bottles worth Rs 1.69 lakh, police said.

Based on the complaint by the salespersons, the Thirumanur police registered a case and were investigating. During the course investigation, the police found out that M Mohanraj (25) from Govandakurichi in Tiruchy, G Arjunan (43) from Uvanur, M Arivalagan (50) from Sengaraiyur were involved in the offense.

On Saturday, the police arrested the trio and seized 550 liquor bottles and Rs 30,000 cash. The police also seized two bikes from the gang. Further investigations are on.