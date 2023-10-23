Three held, 3 tractors seized for smuggling sand in Tenkasi

MADURAI: Three persons were arrested in a sand theft case reported in Kadayam of Tenkasi district on Saturday night. The accused have been identified as C Mariappan (45) of Thiraviyanagar, S Raja (20) of Alagappapuram and N Ravi (37) of Meenakshipuram, sources said.

Kadayam police, acting on a tip off, foiled the sand smuggling bid at Mudaliyarpatti and seized three units of sand and 3 laden tractors. Those arrested were remanded to judicial custody.