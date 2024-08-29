Three farm workers killed, 14 injured as van veers off road in Tenkasi

MADURAI: Three women agricultural labourers were killed on the spot and 14 others injured, a few of them grievously, after a mini load carrier on which they were travelling overturned at Anaikulam village near Surandai on the Surandai-Vadiyur Road in Tenkasi district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Janaki (47), Pitchi (57) and Valliammal (65). The injured were admitted to government hospitals at Tenkasi and Alangulam. Surandai police have registered a case and are investigating.

Tenkasi Superintendent of Police VR Srinivasan inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Local sources said the victims, who belong to Thiruchitrambalam village, were travelling to farmlands in the morning for work.

The accident happened at around 6.30 am, when the driver lost his control all of a sudden while a stray dog crossed the road. Devendran (25), the driver was later arrested and remanded in judicial custody, sources said. The SP also issued a stern warning that if any vehicles found overloaded with passengers, the police would impose a fine and seize such vehicles. In a fresh crackdown launched by the district police, 41 vehicles were seized on Wednesday.