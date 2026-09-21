Three ex-officials of Pollachi Municipality booked over Rs 3.93 cr road works

The case was registered by the Coimbatore DVAC earlier this month, under Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 (2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.



The accused are former Municipal Commissioner R Murugesan (60), former municipal engineer G Murugesan (60) and former assistant engineer D Nagarajan (61). The FIR was filed after a detailed enquiry ordered by the DVAC director in September 2024.



According to the FIR, road restoration works covering 13.66 km were taken up under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Programme (TURIP) 2016-17, at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. The works were executed between September and December 2016, and three contractors were paid Rs 3.93 crore.