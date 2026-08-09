Three die as car plunges into deep gorge near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Three people died after a car plunged into a gorge on the Kundah–Mulli ghat stretch near Coimbatore on Sunday (August 9).
The police said Rajkannan (54), Bojan (70), and Radhika (55), all hailing from Kundha, were bound to Coimbatore in a car through an alternative rugged ghat road, when the mishap happened.
As the hill road witnesses limited vehicular movement, the accident went unnoticed for some time.
While nearing Perumpallam, close to Mulli check post, Rajkannan, who was driving the vehicle, lost control and the car crashed into a barrier, before plunging into a deep gorge. In the impact of the fall, the car was severely mangled.
On receiving information, the Karamadai forest department and Pillur dam police rushed to the spot.
The rescue personnel went down the gorge using ropes and recovered the bodies trapped inside the wreckage.
The bodies were taken to Mettupalayam Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered and further investigation is on.