Three die as car plunges into deep gorge near Coimbatore

While nearing Perumpallam, close to Mulli check post, Rajkannan, who was driving the vehicle, lost control and the car crashed into a barrier, before plunging into a deep gorge. In the impact of the fall, the car was severely mangled.

On receiving information, the Karamadai forest department and Pillur dam police rushed to the spot.

The rescue personnel went down the gorge using ropes and recovered the bodies trapped inside the wreckage.