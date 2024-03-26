Three die on Velliangiri hills, guidelines issued

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Forest Department on Monday appealed to devotees with a history of medical illness to avoid climbing the Velliangiri hill shrine in Coimbatore district.

This appeal comes after three people, including a 68-year-old man, died while climbing the hills to offer prayers in the last two days. With this, the toll has gone up to 5 in the last 45 days.

Devotees usually throng the hills in large numbers during Sivaratri festival and Chitra Pournami day in March and April. Police said S Pandian (40) from Theni died on Monday while M Thiagarajan (35) from Salem and S Subbarao (68) from Andhra Pradesh died on Sunday.

Two more youths, R Kiran (22) from Coimbatore died on March 10 and A Tamil Selvan (24) from Vellore lost his life on February 25.

Following a spate in deaths, the State Forest Department has appealed to those with a history of medical illness like cardiac issues, breathlessness, diabetics, obesity, and senior citizens, and also those who were under intensive treatment for COVID-19, to avoid visiting the hills.

“All those intending to visit the hills should undergo a complete body check up to ensure that they are fit for the sojourn. Devotees should also go as a team. It becomes a daunting task for the Forest Department to bring down those who die or fall sick in the hills. Therefore, devotees should adhere to these guidelines,” explained a forest department official.