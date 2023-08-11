Three die by suicide in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: In a tragic case, three of a family including mother and her two daughters allegedly died by suicide in a house at Indira Nagar near Anjugramam in Kanniyakumari district.

Each of the victims were found hanging in the house early Thursday.

The deceased victims were identified as Anitha (45) and her daughters Sahaya Divya (19) and Sahaya Pooja (16), sources said.

Anjugramam police inspected the spot and held enquiries, which revealed that Anitha was a diabetic and suffered deteriorating health.

Anitha, who was badly in need of money towards medical expenses, requested Rs 50,000 from her relative, but in vain.

Frustrated over this, she took the extreme decision along with her daughters to end their lives and left behind a suicide note.