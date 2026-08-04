Three devotees die as omni bus rams car at Samayapuram; 7 hurt

On Monday, a group of 10 persons, including Pandian (49), from Karambakudi in Pudukkottai, his wife Valarmathi (45), son Pavin and relatives, R Dhanalakshmi (47), Thirunavukkarasu (52) and his wife Thillayammal (48), were on a pilgrimage to various temples during the Aadi Perukku by car. Meheswaran from Karambakudi was driving the car.

After visiting various temples in Thanjavur, they headed towards Tiruchy late at night. When they were nearing Pallividai on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass, the driver missed the service road to Samayapuram, and they were proceeding towards Chennai for around 50 metres.

Upon realising this, the driver, Maheswaran, stopped the car and moved it back, when an omni bus heading to Chennai from Tiruchy rammed into the car in which Pandian, Dhanalakshmi and Pavin, who were seated in the back seat, were crushed to death while Gowsalya, Valarmathi, Thirunavukkarasu, Thillayammal, Gokulavani (13), Mani Sharma (16) and the driver Maheswaran sustained severe injuries.