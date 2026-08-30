Three dead after autorickshaw rams into truck near Periyapalayam

CHENNAI: Three persons from the same family were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries after the autorickshaw they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Periyapalayam in Thiruvallur district on Sunday (August 30) morning.
Preliminary investigations revealed that all the occupants in the vehicle including the auto driver belong to the same family. They were driving back home after visiting a temple when they met with the accident.
The auto was driven by Loganathan. Police suspect that he lost control of the vehicle while making a swerve and rammed into the truck moving ahead and toppled.
Passerby alerted the authorities who moved all the occupants to a hospital where three were declared as brought dead.
Loganathan's wife, Poongodi, her mother, Radha and her nephew, Gokul were killed while Loganathan, his daughter Dhanalakshmi and another nephew, Prasanth sustained injuries.