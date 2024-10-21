Three-day neurovascular intervention conclave held at Madurai Meenakshi Mission

MADURAI: Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre organised the conclave in the state-of-the-art Biplane Cath lab, the first of its kind Cath lab in southern Tamil Nadu, used for diagnosing and treating neurovascular conditions. The workshop included expert talks, case studies, and hands-on training.

Gowtham Kuncha, a Consultant and Interventional Neurosurgeon said, “In a rare accomplishment in neuroendovascular intervention, we successfully performed three neurocoiling procedures for a patient with multiple aneurysms in a single sitting recently.”

In another remarkable case, “Our team conducted both surgery and coiling for the same patient. Our goal is to establish our hospital as a centre of excellence for neuro interventional procedures and robot-assisted neurosurgical procedures in the state, providing the highest quality of care to patients,” he said.

Mukuntharajan, a Senior Consultant and HOD, of the Department of Interventional Radiology said the highlight of the program is the availability of advanced infrastructure in the hospital, which is a prerequisite in conducting live case demonstrations and hands-on training to enhance the skills of participants in cutting-edge neuro interventional procedures.

This will in turn improve outcomes in complex vascular conditions affecting the brain and spine, he said. Over 200 young neurosurgeons and postgraduate students from across the country took part in the event.