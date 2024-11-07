Three cyber criminals held for cheating Madurai man of Rs 92 lakhs

CHENNAI: The sleuths from the state Cyber Crime division have arrested three cyber criminals from Namakkal and Coimbatore in connection with defrauding a man from Madurai. The arrested men were allegedly involved in interstate cyber crime rackets.

The arrested were identified as Nithish Kumar and Chandrasekhar from Namakkal along with Suresh from Coimbatore.

The victim had responded to a Facebook advertisement promoting a high-profit online trading scheme and trusting the claims, the petitioner transferred funds across

multiple bank accounts.

Eventually he realized that he had been deceived when the promised returns were not provided, hence he lodged a cyber complaint with the Madurai District Cyber Crime Police Station for legal action and recovery of the lost amount.

Cyber sleuths team led by Inspector Priya Senthilkumar conducted an inquiry on the frozen sum of Rs 21.08 lakh found in various bank accounts associated with the suspects.

Upon analyzing the victim’s transaction details, it was discovered that cyber criminals, used a Bandhan Bank account for their fraudulent activities.

The investigation uncovered that these individuals had opened a current bank account named “Murugan Traders” under Nithish Kumar’s proprietorship and earned lakhs as commissions for each transaction amounting to Rs 1 crore.

The special team went to Namakkal and Coimbatore and arrested the suspects. Items seized during the operation included laptops, mobile phones, SIM cards, bank

passbooks, and ATM cards used in the crime. The accused were subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Preliminary inquiries indicated that these individuals were involved in cyber offenses in multiple states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana,

Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland, Odisha, and various regions in

Tamil Nadu.

The total fraudulent transactions amount to approximately Rs 3 crore in other bank accounts, added the press note.