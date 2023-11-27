Three college students killed as car rams into lorry in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: Three college students died after their car crashed into a lorry near Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

Police said Santhosh Kumar, 23 Naresh Yashwanth, 20, both from Tirupur and Tamilanban, 22 from Salem had died on the spot, while their friend Shaswanth, 20 from Salem and Servin Isaac, 23, a driver who was behind the wheels from Tiruchy suffered severe injuries and has been undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police said the four students, who were pursuing various courses in Bangalore, are staying together in a rented accommodation.

They all had left for Salem, when the mishap happened near Koneripalli on the Bangalore-Chennai National Highway, around 5am.

As the lorry going in front slowed down to halt near a shop, the car crashed into it from behind. In the impact of the mishap, the trio was crushed to death on the spot.

The Shoolagiri police rushed to the spot and sent the driver to a private hospital in Bangalore, while the college student was rushed to Krishnagiri Government Hospital.

The bodies of three persons were also sent to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for a post mortem. Police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.