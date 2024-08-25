Three college students among six held with 3 kg ganja, machetes in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE: Three college students were among six arrested by the Coimbatore rural police for possession of ganja and weapons.

Following a tip-off, over 250 cops, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan, conducted a search in the houses and rooms of college students in Sulur, Kinathukadavu, Chettipalayam and Neelambur in district outskirts.

Following the search, the police seized 3 kg of ganja, machetes, intoxicants, injections, and 42 two-wheelers, of which many were without a number plate. Three college students arrested have been identified as Ranjith (19) from Neelambur, Haridharani (19) from Thoothukudi and Naveen Kumar (21) from Ramnad.

Cops also arrested Prakash (22) from Thoothukudi, Deepak (21) and Praveen Kumar (21) both from Theni district. Police also picked up 36 others and inquiries are on to know if they were also involved in the nefarious activity. The SP asked house owners to thoroughly check the details of students before letting their houses for rent.