    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 Sep 2024 10:16 AM GMT
    Three coaches of Sethu Express derail at Tiruchy
    Derail coach of Sethu SF Express (Dailythanthi)

    CHENNAI: Three coaches of the Sethu SF Express train derailed during its journey from Rameswaram to Chennai on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at the Tiruchy railway station around 1:30 AM, as reported by Daily Thanthi

    The last three coaches of the superfast train detached unexpectedly, causing panic among passengers.

    Upon being alerted, railway officials rushed to the spot and reconnected the dislodged coaches after which the train left for Chennai. This caused a delay of 20 minutes.

    The Sethu SF Express operates daily between Chennai Egmore and Rameswaram, consisting of 23 coaches.

