Three Class 12 boys drown in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Three boys drowned in a flood water channel at Thidiyur near Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

In a swift response, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel stepped up efforts to rescue them. But their efforts went in vain as they could only recover their bodies.

The deceased victims were identified as Arun Kumar, Nikhil and Andrews.

They were said to be Plus Two (Class 12)students who had come to attend a house warming ceremony at a village near Thidiyur.

Earlier, the three victims along with three other boys approached the flooded channel to take bath, but unfortunately was caught in the current. Though, three others managed to escape, the trio couldn’t be rescued , sources said.