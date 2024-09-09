Three boys killed, one injured after tractor skids off road in Theni

CHENNAI: Three boys were killed and one injured near Thevaram in Theni after a tractor, in which they were travelling, fell into a small gorge last night.

The tragic accident occurred at around 9 p.m., while they were returning after immersing Lord Vinayagar idol in the Mullaperiyar river at Markayankottai as part of Chathurthi festival.

The deceased victims have been identified as P. Kavi Kishore (14), T. Nivas (15) of Maravapatti village and A. Vishal (13) of PTR Colony, Uthamapalayam. Maruthupandi (13), son of the tractor driver, suffered head injuries and rushed to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

However, three others, who sat in steering part of the tractor, escaped unhurt, sources said. Theni SP R. Shiva Prasad inspected the accident site and held enquiries.

Earlier, several boys including the victims from Maravapatti village themselves organized the idol procession.

Vinayagamurthy (45), who drove the tractor, of the same village, through a short cut route instead of taking a main route through Sankarapuram, lost his control; the vehicle skidded off the road and flipped over between T. Sinthalacehri and Lakshminayakanpatti road.

Based on a complaint, Thevaram police filed a case and arrested the driver.