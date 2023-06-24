Three BJP workers among four held for setting fire to real estate office

COIMBATORE: Four including three BJP party men were arrested on Friday for setting fire to the office of a 42-year-old man over a financial dispute in Coimbatore.

According to police, the complainant Sikkander (42) from Ukkadam, who runs a real estate firm, had borrowed Rs one lakh from his friend Usman (37) from Ramanathapuram area.

“Sikkander had assaulted Usman when he asked for the money back. In retaliation, Usman along with his friends Ramesh (34), Sabarigirivasan (35) and Ravi (43) had set fire to his office by pouring petrol on June 17. The three accused are BJP cadres,” police said. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the four persons and further inquiries are on.