Three arriving from B'lure to cast vote killed in road accident in Hosur

COIMBATORE: While returning home to cast their votes, three youths, including two brothers, were killed in an accident in Krishnagiri when their car crashed into an omnibus. Another occupant in the car sustained critical injuries.
The deceased were brothers Maari (28) and Pradeep (25), and Veeramani (25). The injured occupant is Satheesh Kumar (25). The quartet hailed from Dharmapuri.
Satheesh belongs to Kadamadai village in Pennagram taluk and works in Bengaluru as a pharmacist. His relative Veeramani runs a snack shop in the neighbouring state and had employed Maari and Pradeep in his shop. They set out for Dharmapuri on Wednesday to cast their votes on Thursday.
Police said, "They departed from Bengaluru on Tuesday night in the car driven by Veermani. At around 3.45 am, as they reached the Sanamavu area on the Hosur-Rayakottai Road, the car collided head-on with a private omnibus heading to Hosur from Udumalpet in Tirupur."
The car was completely crushed on impact, and the trio died on spot. The Uddanapalli police rushed to the spot on information and admitted the critically injured Satheesh Kumar to the Government Hospital in Hosur. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem.
A case has been registered and further inquiries are under way to establish the cause of the accident.
Death toll reaches 10 in Valparai incident
Meanwhile, a tourist from Kerala, undergoing treatment in Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after the van they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on the ghat road in Valparai on April 17, died, taking the total death toll to ten on Wednesday.
Police said Naushad Ali (39), a teacher, succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment at the CMCH on Wednesday. His family members alleged that a lack of proper treatment could have claimed his life. Meanwhile, the family members of Mohammed Basith (22), the van driver, shifted him to Kerala for further treatment. They 11-year old boy continues to be under treatment in CMCH and another person in Pollachi GH.