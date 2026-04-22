Three arriving from B'lure to cast vote killed in road accident in Hosur

The deceased were brothers Maari (28) and Pradeep (25), and Veeramani (25). The injured occupant is Satheesh Kumar (25). The quartet hailed from Dharmapuri.

Satheesh belongs to Kadamadai village in Pennagram taluk and works in Bengaluru as a pharmacist. His relative Veeramani runs a snack shop in the neighbouring state and had employed Maari and Pradeep in his shop. They set out for Dharmapuri on Wednesday to cast their votes on Thursday.