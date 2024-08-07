Three arrested with counterfeit notes in Nellai, weapons seized

MADURAI: Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 60 lakh were seized near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district and three men were arrested.

The seizure was made on Monday evening when a team of police was conducting a vehicle check near Nanguneri toll gate.

The counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination were seized. Besides, the police also seized cash of Rs 1,13,020 from them, sources said. Investigations revealed that the vehicle, which was seized, had fake registration numbers.

The arrested were identified as N Seemaisamy of Pandiya Nagar, Thiruthangal, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, G Vishnu Shankar of Sankarankovil, Tenkasi district and S Thangaraj (42) of Sankarankovil.

Police also seized a machete, knife and eight cell phones. Moondradaippu police have filed a case, sources said.

