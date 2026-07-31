Three arrested in Ramanathapuram with 292 kg ganja meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Q Branch police seized 292 kg of ganja worth several crore rupees, allegedly meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, and arrested three persons during a vehicle check near Pudumadam in Ramanathapuram district in the early hours of Friday.
The investigation revealed that it was sourced from Kerala.
Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a van heading towards the Pudumadam coast near Uchipuli and found 140 parcels of ganja weighing 292 kg concealed beneath sacks of potatoes and other vegetables.
The police immediately arrested Thangaraj, Sekar and Senthilvelan, all hailing from Thoothukudi district.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang had allegedly sourced the ganja from Kerala and transported it to Ramanathapuram, which will then be smuggled to Sri Lanka by fibre boats in the wee hours. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth several crore rupees, police said.
"Normally, smugglers transport ganja from Visakhapatnam and the Odisha border. However, this is the first time we have found such a huge quantity being smuggled from Kerala," a Q Branch officer said.
The officer added that ganja and other narcotic substances, including heroin and methamphetamine, are in high demand in Sri Lanka.
"A kilogram of ganja is sold for Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency there," the officer said.
Explaining the gang's modus operandi, the officer said that immediately after the consignment reached the coast, it would be shifted to boats within a few minutes.
"The Sri Lankan gang would send the serial number of a Sri Lankan Rs 50 note through WhatsApp to their counterparts transporting the ganja by boat. In mid-sea, members of the Sri Lankan gang arriving in another boat would verify the serial number of the Rs 50 note before taking delivery of the consignment," the officer said.
Since January this year, the Q Branch has seized nearly 7,660 kg of narcotic substances, mostly ganja, besides 10 kg of heroin and 19 kg of methamphetamine, the officer said.