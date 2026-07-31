Three arrested in Ramanathapuram with 292 kg ganja meant to be smuggled to Sri Lanka

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang had allegedly sourced the ganja from Kerala and transported it to Ramanathapuram, which will then be smuggled to Sri Lanka by fibre boats in the wee hours. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth several crore rupees, police said.

"Normally, smugglers transport ganja from Visakhapatnam and the Odisha border. However, this is the first time we have found such a huge quantity being smuggled from Kerala," a Q Branch officer said.

The officer added that ganja and other narcotic substances, including heroin and methamphetamine, are in high demand in Sri Lanka.

"A kilogram of ganja is sold for Rs 1 lakh in Indian currency there," the officer said.