Three arrested for possessing ganja in Nellai, 230 gms of contraband seized

MADURAI: Three youths were arrested in Tirunelveli after being charged with illegal possession of ganja. The accused were identified as Somu (20), Mahendra Selvam (19), and Somu Kumar (26 of Selva Nagar, sources said.

The arrests were made on Friday night after a team led by Sub Inspector of Police Shankar was engaged in patrolling at Thalaiyuthu. T

he trio were found moving in a suspicious manner at Selva Nagar and the police arrested them. After the arrest, the police seized 230 grams of ganja from them, sources said.