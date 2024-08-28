Three arrested for murder bid on Coimbatore BJP functionary

CHENNAI: Coimbatore Police on Tuesday arrested three persons on attempt to murder charges after they made a grievous attack on a BJP functionary in RS Puram of Coimbatore district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Sathish (28) from RG Street in Coimbatore's Seeranaickenpalayam works as a cash collector at a private financial institution in RS Puram. He is also the secretary of the BJP's RS Puram youth wing unit.

On Monday evening, Sathish was standing near his office building when a gang carrying sickles and knives rounded him up. As Sathish tried to escape, they attacked him with the weapons.

Sathish who sustained cuts on his right wrist and palm managed to run away. On hearing his screams, members of the public came running to the spot. Seeing this, the gang fled.

Passersby rescued Sathish and took him to a private hospital for treatment.

Upon information, RS Puram Police registered a case and conducted investigations.

Probe revealed that the gang who attacked Sathish was led by Prabhu, who had previous enmity with the victim.

The FIR filed by the RS Puram Police mentions eight names including Prabhu and his father.

On Tuesday, the cops arrested Prabhu's father, Velusamy, and Prabhu's friends, Saravanan and Gokul. Weapons, including knives and sickles, were seized from them.

Further investigation revealed that in 2023, during Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations, there was a dispute between Sathish and Vishnu, a resident of Siddhi Vinayagar temple road. Two others, Prabhu and Santhosh, the sons of Velusamy who resides in the Flower Market area, took Vishnu's side in the dispute.

In this situation, Prabhu and Santosh reportedly attacked Sathish's friend Vineeth. In retaliation, Sathish along with his friend Balaji attacked Prabhu and Santosh.

Following the growing antagonism caused by the clashes between the two factions, Sathish visited Velusamy and his sons to broker peace. The family however rejected the peace talks and recently vowed to settle the dispute by planning a hit on Sathish.