Three arrested after Theni SSI dies following altercation with youngsters bursting crackers

THENI: A Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) attached to the Theni Deputy Superintendent of Police's office died after collapsing during an altercation with a group of youngsters who were bursting crackers on a public road in Theni on Sunday night.
SSI Senthil Kumar was returning home after duty in plain clothes when he noticed a group of youngsters bursting crackers on the road. He advised them to clear the road to avoid inconvenience to the public and attempted to record their activities on his mobile phone.
While trying to apprehend one of the youngsters, an individual allegedly struck him with his elbow, causing him to collapse.
A police patrol team that reached the spot rushed him to a hospital. However, he did not survive.
The Superintendent of Police, Theni district, visited the scene. Police have arrested three persons from the locality in connection with the incident.
Senthil Kumar had a history of heart-related ailments. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.