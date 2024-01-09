Thozhilaalar Thedi Maruthuvam scheme launched in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the Thozhilaalar Thedi Maruthuvam scheme in Thiruvallur district on Tuesday.

The scheme, which is based on the lines of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam would conduct medical screening for industrial workers.

Since a lot of working people are not able to benefit from the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme because of regular work hours, Thozhilaalar Thedi Maruthuvam scheme has been launched by the state health department.The scheme will be implemented for the workers employed in factories and non-organized industries including construction. The scheme was launched on Hyundai Mobis in Thiruvallur.

In the first phase of the programme, 8.35 lakh workers in 711 factories across the State will be screened at cost of Rs 43.89 lakhs.

Health minister said that this scheme will be expanded to benefit 32 lakh workers across Tamil Nadu in the further phases. The screening will be done for keeping a check on hypertension, diabetes screening, renal health and other regular medical check up and and follow-up care.

Health minister said that a total of 1,00,69,713 people have benefitted under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. Of these, 39,42,407 people have been treated for hypertension, 27,55,155 treated for diabetes, 20,07,842 treated for hypertension and diabetes both, 4,28,387 treated for palliative care, 9,34,770 treated have been provided physiotherapy and 1,152 have been treated for kidney issues and dialysis.