Thousands witness traditional Pattina Pravesam at Dharmapuram Adheenam

The procession served as the crowning event of a ten-day festival that commenced on May 28 with the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Sri Gnanapureeswarar Temple. The festival, which celebrates the Guru Pooja of the founding pontiff and the historic traditions of the 16th-century monastery, drew thousands of devotees from across the region

As the evening set in, the Guru Maha Sannidhanam, adorned in ceremonial attire, sacred ornaments, and golden footwear, was seated in a traditional palanquin. In a display of devotion, the palanquin was shouldered by 70 devotees under the guidance of four Kodi Nattamais. The procession moved through the four streets surrounding the monastery, accompanied by an elaborate entourage that included caparisoned elephants, horses, and camels