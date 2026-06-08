Thousands witness traditional Pattina Pravesam at Dharmapuram Adheenam

MADURAI: The historic Dharmapuram Adheenam in Mayiladuthurai district witnessed a grand display of spiritual fervour on Monday, as the annual Pattina Pravesam (ceremonial town procession) of the 27th Guru Maha Sannidhanam, Sri-la-Sri Masilamani Desika Gnanasambanda Paramacharya Swamigal, was conducted with traditional pomp and splendour
The procession served as the crowning event of a ten-day festival that commenced on May 28 with the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Sri Gnanapureeswarar Temple. The festival, which celebrates the Guru Pooja of the founding pontiff and the historic traditions of the 16th-century monastery, drew thousands of devotees from across the region
As the evening set in, the Guru Maha Sannidhanam, adorned in ceremonial attire, sacred ornaments, and golden footwear, was seated in a traditional palanquin. In a display of devotion, the palanquin was shouldered by 70 devotees under the guidance of four Kodi Nattamais. The procession moved through the four streets surrounding the monastery, accompanied by an elaborate entourage that included caparisoned elephants, horses, and camels