Thousands of forest dwellers protest in Theni, seek Tamil Nadu's intervention on FRA rights before Supreme Court

Leaders of major political parties, including the ruling TVK, joined the protest and assured the demonstrators that they would take up the issue with the state government to prevent the eviction of residents from 98 villages under nine panchayats, including Megamalai, Varusanadu and Thummakundu, in the Kadamalaikundu-Myladumparai Union.

The protest comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's May 29 order, in which, based on the recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), it directed the Tamil Nadu government to implement a time-bound eviction plan to clear long-pending encroachments in protected forests, take action against government employee encroachers and restore reclaimed forest land.

However, members of the Traditional Forest Dwellers' Rights Association (TFDRA) contended that the legal rights guaranteed to traditional forest dwellers under the FRA were not adequately brought to the notice of the apex court.