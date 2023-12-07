CHENGALPATTU: In a disturbing sight for the residents of Sathurangapattinam and Pudupattinam, thousands of dead fish washed ashore at the beach after chemical laced water mixed along with the seawater.

Owing to the Cyclone Michuang and the heavy downpour that followed, water from the Buckingham Canal found its way into the sea through the Kalpakkam estuary. Tragically, since the water was infused with chemicals, thousands of fishes died of poisoning and washed ashore.

Fishermen who saw the disturbing sight informed the authorities.

Municipality chief Gayathri Dhanabal alerted officials and asked them to clean the dead fishes and also requested the public not to eat the fish as they could be toxic.