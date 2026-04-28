Though summer cultivation has begun, officials cite MCC as reason for delay

The Delta farmers said that a fund of Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for the desilt works across the region for the current year, and the water resources department has commenced the works. However, they concentrate only on the A and B canals and neglect the C and D canals, which are mostly branch canals of the A and B.

They said that the government has already released a Government Order to ensure the desilting works in the C and D canals, which would help water reach the villages, particularly in the tail-end areas in the region.